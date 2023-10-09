A woman was taken to hospital after she was knocked off her bike this morning (Monday, October 9).

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment after she was knocked off her bike in Weeton Road, Wesham at around 7.10am on Monday (October 9)

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside the Co-op store in Weeton Road, Wesham at around 7.10am.

The road was closed in both directions, between Garstang Road North and Catherine Street, while the injured woman received treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was taken to hospital for further treatment and police reopened the road at around 10am.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside the Co-op store in Weeton Road, Wesham at around 7.10am. The road was closed in both directions, between Garstang Road North and Catherine Street, while the injured cyclist was treated by ambulance crews

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Call was at 7.10am, it was a collision between a car and bike – cyclist has minor injuries and was taken to hospital."

Earlier this morning, the force warned motorists that the road was likely to remain closed throughout rush hour.

In a statement on Facebook, Fylde Police said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Weeton Road Wesham. The road is currently closed between the junction with Garstang Road North and Catherine Street. The road is expected to be closed for sometime."