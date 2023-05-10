Who is striking?

The main rail union, the RMT, and the train drivers’ union, Aslef, have called more walk-outs in May and June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff will stop work at more than a dozen train operators, including all the key long-distance and commuter rail firms.

Avanti West Coast has issued travel advice for strike action, which will significantly disrupt services later this week

When will the strikes take place?

Drivers working for over a dozen train operators will walk out on May 12, May 31 and June 3. An overtime ban will also be put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RMT has called a strike by members working at 14 train operators on Saturday, May 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What train services will be affected?

No Northern trains will operate on May 12, May 31 and June 3

- Avanti West Coast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avanti West Coast has issued travel advice for strike action, which will significantly disrupt services later this week.

Customers are being told not to travel on May 12, because Avanti West Coast will be unable to run any trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no trains running to and from all destinations across the network on May 12, customers are being told not to attempt travel and instead claim a refund.

The reduced timetable on May 13 will mean Blackpool will have no Avanti West Coast service

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 13, customers are strongly advised to check before they travel as the intercity operator will be running a greatly reduced timetable.

Avanti West Coast will run one train per hour between London Euston to Manchester, and Preston (with a limited number extended to Carlisle) as part of its contingency plans for Saturday’s RMT strike action.

The reduced timetable on May 13 will mean Blackpool will have no Avanti West Coast service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Northern

No Northern trains will operate on May 12, May 31 and June 3.

There will be very limited Northern services on Saturday, May 13.

What should I do if my train is affected?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avanti West Coast customers with tickets for May 12 and 13 (purchased before April 27) can claim a full fee-free refund from their point of purchase.

Alternatively, tickets dated May 12 and 13 can be used from May 11 up to and including May 16.

Northern customers can request a fee-free change of journey for all ticket types if the train is cancelled or delayed, or rescheduled from that in the published timetable of the day after you have purchased a ticket, via the refunds requests page.

- If you have a ticket for the day(s) industrial action is taking place you can use the ticket for travel on specified alternative days (excludes London Underground).

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tickets for May 12 or May 13 can be used on May 11 or up to and including May 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tickets for May 31 can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including June 2.

- Tickets for June 3 can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including June 6.

Find out more by clicking HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Avanti West Coast said?

Barry Milsom, Executive Director of Operations and Safety at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding as they face further disruption to their journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad