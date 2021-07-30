Vulnerable person on railway track between Blackpool and Kirkham & Wesham
Trains were running at reduced speeds due to a "vulnerable person" near the line between Blackpool North and Kirkham & Wesham.
Train services running to and from these stations had been running at reduced speeds since around 9.30am today (July 30).
Northern said this was due to a "vulnerable person" who had been located near the track between Blackpool North and Kirkham & Wesham.
Customers were warned services may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.
But in an update posted at around 10.25am, Northern confirmed all disruption had ended.
