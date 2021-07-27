Van and Mini crash in Cleveleys town centre
A crash at the tram junction in Cleveleys town centre is causing delays this morning (Tuesday, July 27).
The crash happened at around 9.40am in Victoria Road West and involved a white van and a cream-coloured Mini.
Police are on the scene and traffic is being temporarily held.
The Mini driver, a local woman, has been taken to hospital but her injuries are not described as "life-threatening".
Read More
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.