Van and Mini crash in Cleveleys town centre

The crash happened at around 9.40am in Victoria Road West and involved a white van and a cream-coloured Mini.

Police are on the scene and traffic is being temporarily held.

The Mini driver, a local woman, has been taken to hospital but her injuries are not described as "life-threatening".

Pic: Google

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

