Van and Mini crash in Cleveleys town centre

A crash at the tram junction in Cleveleys town centre is causing delays this morning (Tuesday, July 27).

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 10:39 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:32 am

The crash happened at around 9.40am in Victoria Road West and involved a white van and a cream-coloured Mini.

Police are on the scene and traffic is being temporarily held.

The Mini driver, a local woman, has been taken to hospital but her injuries are not described as "life-threatening".

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The crash happened at around 9.40am near tram junction in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys and involved a white van and a cream-coloured Mini. Pic: Google

Read More

Read More
Cleveleys man charged with drink-driving after Tesco delivery van crash in Lytha...

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

CleveleysPoliceLancashire Police