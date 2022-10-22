News you can trust since 1873
Two roads closed off near Waterloo Road after a traffic accident in Blackpool

Two roads were closed off near Waterloo Road in Blackpool at around 3:22PM (Oct 22), due to a road traffic accident.

By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The closures were put in place on Waterloo Road/Lytham Road and Waterloo Road/Central Drive, while police deal with the situation.

Blackpool Police said on their official Facebook page: “Please avoid the area and bear with us whilst we deal with the incident. Thanks in advance for your patience.

Lancashire Police - Road Closed

It follows a strong police presence in the area for a football match at Bloomfield Road.

