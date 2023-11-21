Transport across Blackpool town centre set to be transformed after resort awarded £15m in levelling-up funding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackpool Council was awarded more than £15m in the latest round of levelling-up funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
The council had made the application as part of the second round of funding earlier this year, but the bid missed out.
DLUHC said this third – and final – round will see cash awarded to “high-quality bids” which were unsuccessful from round two.
Blackpool has been awarded £15.385m for a Town Centre Access Scheme.
The bid earlier this year outlined plans to improve the transport interchange, as well as giving buses priority and readying the town for a brand new electric bus fleet.
The scheme also looks to reduce travel times into the town centre, which council bosses say will boost economic growth.
Other aims of the bid include reducing general congestion, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and improving infrastructure for those walking and cycling.
Blackpool South MP Scott Benton said: “I am thrilled that the Government have provided a further £15.4m in regeneration funding for Blackpool.
“The scheme will complement the rest of the regeneration projects in Blackpool, by alleviating congestion and improving travel around the town centre.
“The investment will provide a significant economic boost to our local businesses whilst revitalising the town for both residents and visitors.”
However, Labour shadow business minister Justin Madders accused the Government of “giving up” as he questioned what the future holds for unsuccessful bids.
He told the House of Commons that the Government’s statement “offers no path ahead to deal with those issues, it just rearranges the deckchairs with what has gone before”, adding: “They are not levelling up, they’re giving up.”