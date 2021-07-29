Tram services disrupted after tree blocks overhead line in Fleetwood

Commuters were warned there may be delays to the service at around 6.20am today (July 29).

Tram services will turn at Fishermans Walk due to the tree, causing them to miss London Street, Victoria Street and Fleetwood Ferry.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.