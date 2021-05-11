Tram and van crash at crossing in Fleetwood

The crash happened at 9.20am where the tramway emerges from between houses to cross South Strand.

North West Ambulance Service said no-one had been taken to hospital but some passengers had sustained minor injuries and others were left shaken by the incident.

Fleetwood fire crews were called to the scene to help move the van from the tramway before the road was able to reopen.

Blackpool Transport had to suspend its services between Fleetwood Ferry and Thornton Gate for three hours until journeys resumed shortly after 12pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called at 9.27am and two fire engines from Fleetwood attended. Our role in the incident was minimal, our crews helped move the van which could result in the road reopening."

It is not clear at this stage how the collision occurred, but Blackpool Transport said it is co-operating with police who are investigating.

It said the tram has been damaged and has been temporarily taken out of service for repair.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the crash at the Rossall Square crossing this morning (Tuesday, May 11). Picture by Daryl Gearing

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "We are aware of an incident involving a vehicle and a tram close to Rossall Square at around 9.20am.

"The tram has received some damage but there were no serious injuries to the tram driver, conductor or customers on board at the time of the event.

"We have reported the incident and will cooperate with the police in any further investigations."

An ambulance spokesman added: "We were called to the incident but weren’t required to take anyone to hospital."

The Russel Square tram stop which crosses South Strand in Fleetwood. Pic: Google

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.

After the crash this morning, Blackpool Transport tweeted: "Our trams are not currently operating between Fleetwood Ferry - Thornton Gate until further notice due to a road traffic accident.

"Trams are still operating between Starr Gate - Thornton Gate."

