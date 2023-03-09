The RMT union will stage their latest strike action on Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18, it has been confirmed.

The union has planned further strikes for Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1 if its dispute with train operators remains unresolved.

Northern is advising passengers to check before they travel on these dates and warns there will be a reduced timetable running between 7am to 7pm on some routes.

Trains will be busier than usual and will ﬁnish earlier, it said, while some stations will have no Northern services running at all.

The operator added that journeys are also expected to start later than usual on Friday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19 – the days immediately following the strikes.

But a full timetable will resume on those days once services are up and running, Northern confirmed.

Northern – which runs nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England – said it expects services to be ‘very busy’ on the strike days.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.