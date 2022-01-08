Train passengers urged to check travel changes

The revised timetable, which will be implemented from Monday, January 10, will mean changes to services across all TPE routes and will see services reduced to provide a greater level of certainty for customers.

The amended plan is being brought in due to disruption being caused by increased levels of sickness and the ongoing impact of Covid and the Omicron variant, as well as some industrial relations issues.

Matthew Golton, managing director for TransPennine Express, said: “While we are disappointed to be making these changes and reducing services, our priority is keeping people moving and providing a greater level of certainty for our customers.

Train passengers are being urged to check travel changes

“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to journeys and call on our customers to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully –for any changes to train times.

“We will continue to regularly review these changes in line with the current situation.”

TransPennine Express will be operating the following services as part of their amended timetable:

Anglo-Scottish services:

Edinburgh Waverley – Manchester Airport, a service every two hours in each direction

Glasgow Central – Manchester Airport, three services per day in each direction

Liverpool Lime Street/Oxenholme – Glasgow Central, two services per day in each direction

Edinburgh Waverley – Newcastle, five services per day in each direction

North TransPennine route:

Newcastle – Liverpool Lime Street, a service every hour in each direction

Redcar Central – Manchester Airport, a service every hour in each direction

Hull – Manchester Piccadilly, a service every hour in each direction

Scarborough – Manchester Victoria/Liverpool Lime Street hourly services will be replaced with a Scarborough – York hourly service, with additional peak time extensions to/from Leeds

Leeds – Huddersfield and Huddersfield - Manchester stopper services will continue to operate hourly

More information can be found here: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/amended-timetable

Customers are advised to continue to allow extra time and check before they travel via the TPE website. Services on weekends may be different due to engineering works taking place.