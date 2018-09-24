Traffic in Blackpool: This is where the delays are

A number of road projects have caused delays - from minor conveniences to major jams - in recent years.

They include the multi-million pound scheme to repair some of Blackpool’s crumbling bridges which, though necessary, caused gridlock during rush-hour.

The closure of Plymouth Road, North Shore, in late 2016 for several months while Crossley’s Bridge was demolished and rebuilt led to concern from motorists and the ambulance service, which noted a knock-on effect to 999 response times.

Similar work on the bridge in Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, late last year led to lengthy diversions for motorists for around four months, while work to the bridge in Devonshire Road, North Shore, in recent months also had an impact.

That was on top of the council’s ‘Quality Corridors’ programme, which saw a number of town centre roads resurfaced and pavements improved, and the tram extension in Talbot Road, both of which have led to stop-start traffic.