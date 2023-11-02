Traffic was building after a “three-vehicle” crash was reported on the A6 near the Bellflower pub in Garstang.

A crash was reported on the A6 near the Bellflower pub at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday (November 2).

The collision involved three vehicles, according to eyewitness reports.

Heavy traffic was building in both directions following the collision as police diverted traffic away from the scene.

Traffic was building following a crash on the A6 near Bellflower pub in Garstang (Credit: Google)

Northbound traffic was being diverted to Longmoor Lane while southbound traffic was allowed to cross the bridge.

Temporary traffic lights at the end of Kepple Lane were also said to be increasing the congestion in the area.