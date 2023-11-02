Traffic building after ‘three-vehicle’ crash reported on A6 near Bellflower pub in Garstang
A crash was reported on the A6 near the Bellflower pub at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday (November 2).
The collision involved three vehicles, according to eyewitness reports.
Heavy traffic was building in both directions following the collision as police diverted traffic away from the scene.
Northbound traffic was being diverted to Longmoor Lane while southbound traffic was allowed to cross the bridge.
Temporary traffic lights at the end of Kepple Lane were also said to be increasing the congestion in the area.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.