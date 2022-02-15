Three miles of congestion and 25 minute delays after multi-vehicle crash on M55

Motorists were urged to add 25 minutes to their journeys after a multi-vehicle crash on the M55.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 2:11 pm

One lane was closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Broughton) and 3 (Wesham) at around 1.50pm today (Tuesday, February 15).

Three miles of congestion was reported in the area following the collision

"Please add an extra 25 minutes to your current journey time," a spokesman for National Highways said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More to follow...

Read More

Read More
More misery for Preston motorists as Strand Road roadworks bring further traffic...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Motorists were urged to add 25 minutes to their journeys after a multi-vehicle crash on the M55 (Credit: National Highways)
A traffic map of the area following the crash (Credit: AA)
M55Wesham