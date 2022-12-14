Emergency services were called to the scene in Fleetwood Road North after the woman was struck by a car on a zebra crossing outside Thornton Post Office at around 9.14am.

The road was blocked both ways between Woodland Avenue and Rydal Avenue whilst the woman was treated by ambulance crews.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.14am to Fleetwood Road to a report of a road traffic collision. A car collided with a female pedestrian.

"She has been taken to hospital for treatment. The road has since reopened.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

