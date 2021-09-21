This is why West View roundabout was closed in Fleetwood yesterday
West View roundabout in Fleetwood was closed for over an hour yesterday (Monday, September 20) due to a medical emergency.
Police and paramedics were called to the busy intersection at around 12pm when a woman collapsed in the road after reportedly suffering a seizure.
Officers closed five of the roundabout's junctions, leaving just Chatsworth Avenue and Grange Road open for diverted traffic.
The woman was cared for at the scene by ambulance crews before she was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
North West Ambulance Service said it was not able to provide details on her current condition.
An ambulance spokesman said: "A 999 call came in at 12.03pm and we responded to a medical incident and took a woman to hospital."
Hatfield Avenue, Broadway, Beach Road and Fleetwood Road remained closed for more than an hour before the roundabout reopened at around 1.15pm.