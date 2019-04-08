This is why the M55 between Preston and Kirkham was shut for three hours last night

Have your say

A serious crash involving a Land Rover and a minibus forced police to close the M55 for three hours last night (Sunday, April 7).



The collision closed the M55 eastbound between junction 3 (Kirkham, Fleetwood A585) and junction 1 (Preston, Broughton A6) at around 11pm.

The M55 was shut between Preston and Kirkham from 11pm on Sunday, April 7 after a Land Rover collided with a minibus.

Lancashire Police led the incident response and two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A diversion was put in place advising trapped traffic to exit the M55 at J3 before taking the A585 south towards Kirkham.

A police spokesman said: "It was a minor collision involving a Land Rover and a minibus. The road was closed for about three hours."

The carriageway was cleared and all lanes reopened at around 1.30am (Monday, April 8).