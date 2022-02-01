This is why the Coastguard helicopter was searching the sea in Blackpool today

Coastguard teams from Fleetwood and Lytham were mobilised after it was feared a man had fallen into the sea in Little Bispham at around 11.10am.

The Coastguard said a member of the public was concerned after they saw a man standing close to the seafront, and then, a moment later, had 'disappeared'.

The report was called in and HM Coastguard launched a sea rescue operation, with a helicopter on exercise in the Crewe area despatched to Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastguard helicopter crews have been deployed to a sea rescue in Little Bispham this afternoon (Tuesday, February 1).

Due to the rough sea conditions, it was feared someone might have been pulled into the sea by a wave and rescue teams quickly got to work.

But after searching for over an hour, Coastguard crews had no sight of a person in the sea and the rescue effort was stood down.

You can watch footage of the sea rescue efforts under way in our video player above.

A Coastguard spokesman told the Gazette: "After carefully searching for over an hour, we haven't found anything and all units have been stood down.

Coastguard helicopter crews have been deployed to a sea rescue in Little Bispham this afternoon (Tuesday, February 1). Pic: Dave Nelson

"We have to take into consideration the safety of our crews due to the rough sea conditions, as its dangerous for them out there.

"And after searching for over an hour and having found no signs of anyone in need of rescue, our search has now concluded.

"With only one sighting reported, it was deemed to be well-intentioned, but we do not believe anyone is lost at sea."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Coastguard searching the sea in Little Bispham today (Tuesday, February 1)