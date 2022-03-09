Visitors to Blackpool North will be greeted by new artwork over the station’s entrance while inside, the station building has been painted and new pigeon netting installed.

It comes as part of a wider programme from operators Northern to improve the rail network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool North Station has a new look as part of a Northern campaign

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to thank our customers for their patience while improvement works were carried out.

“The station looks fantastic, and the new look will help us provide a better travelling experience for all our passengers.

“We are working hard to make sure our stations are safe, accessible and welcoming places for customers and even small changes – like giving our stations a fresh coat of paint - can make a big difference.”

Northern’s A Better Way to Go campaign includes a new fleet made up of 100 trains, a further 240 being refurbished, improved CCTV on board and in stations and car park refurbishments.