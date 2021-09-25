This Blackpool Transport bus service will not run today due to driver shortages

Service 1, which runs every 30 minutes between Fleetwood's Affinity Outlet and Starr Gate via the Promenade, will not run on Saturday due to driver shortages.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "Due to the staff shortages we are facing, we regret to inform you that we will not be able to operate a service 1 on Saturday 25.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding during these difficult times. We will continue to update."

A shortage of drivers has forced Blackpool Transport to cut back on some of its bus services.

It comes after transport bosses announced timetable cuts last week due to a shortage of drivers.

"This is because the logistics and transport industry across the UK is experiencing a shortage of drivers and has driver vacancy rates of up to 20 per cent," bosses said.

Service cuts came into effect last weekend.

The routes affected by the timetable changes are services 1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11 and 14.

Other services will not change and trams will continue to run to their current timetable.