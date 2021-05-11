These shocking photos show the devastating aftermath of a horror motorway smash that sent a HGV plummeting off a bridge and crashing 40ft into a river.

The collision happened on the M62 in Leeds, West Yorks., at around 8.15pm last night (May 10).

It's thought the lorry driver, who was travelling westbound, lost control of their large vehicle and smashed through a barrier before careering into the river below.

Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed one other vehicle was involved but that fortunately the lorry driver escaped with only minor injuries.

An air ambulance and personnel from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Firefighter Damian Cameron attended the scene and described the incident as a "very lucky escape" for the driver.

Part of the road was closed for several hours before fully reopening this morning (Tues).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At approximately 8.16pm last night, police in Leeds received reports of a road traffic collision involving an HGV lorry on the M62 westbound, between junction 30 and 31, Rothwell.

"Officers attended and found the HGV had left the carriageway onto the Aire and Calder Navigation.

"The driver and passenger of the HGV were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"The motorway was subject to closures for some time but has now been reopened."