To complete the final touches for the new junction to the sports village at Common Edge Road, the footpath will be resurfaced.

The digger unloading the new tarmac will need to do this from the main road.

As a result, the road will require temporary traffic lights in the evening, from 7pm until midnight.

Temporary traffic lights will to return to Common Edge Road as a footpath is resurfaced (Credit: Blackpool Council)

“This short disruption will allow us to complete the rest of our works off the highway,” a spokesman for Blackpool Council said.

“Thank you for your patience.”

The £5 million Common Edge Community Sports Village will include new changing rooms and spectator pavilion, a floodlit 3G pitch, floodlit rugby pitch, training area and 194 space car parking.

Artist's impression of new sports facilities

The first phase saw the creation of 12 new grass pitches followed by construction of the changing facilities.

The pitches were completed in October 2021 and over the summer played host to an international youth football tournament attracting 10,000 visitors from nine different countries.

STRI Group delivered the design, and their construction arm, Carrick Construction, undertook the works for the natural grass sports pitches in phase one of development and were subsequently appointed to deliver and build the new 3G and rugby pitches.

Tina Jessop, STRI Group representative, added: “We’re delighted to have a continued involvement in this development. It was great to deliver phase one, and to see the pitches in action during the youth football tournament earlier this year.