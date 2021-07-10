Temporary traffic lights to be in place on busy A585 north of Blackpool

Work is continuing to try to reduce traffic bottlenecks along the route with the main focus on the Skippool and Windy Harbour areas.

From Wednesday to Friday, temporary lights will be in place on Mains Lane at off peak times to allow workers to carry out trial hole testing.

Temporary two-way lights at off-peak times and narrow lanes will be put in pace from today on the eastbound carriageway at Garstang New Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass

Temporary lights are also in place at Singleton Hall and Barnfield Manor to allow utility works to take place there.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Please allow extra time for your journey, especially during peak hours.”

No further changes to the status quo are expected this week at the Skippool Bridge section of the road nor at the Windy Harbour junction.

At Skippool Roundabout, Amounderness Way eastbound is reduced to one lane and Mains Lane, eastbound is also one lane.

Garstang Road East has temporary lights to allow heavy vehicles to cross.