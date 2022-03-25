The ongoing work to try to ease traffic flow between Fleetwood and Kirkham will see a few changes from Monday, March 28, which motorists are being advised to make allowances for.

At Lodge Lane, traffic will be running on a temporary new road and temporary traffic control lights will be in place to allow for construction traffic to cross.

In the Skippool Roundabout area, there are ongoing narrow lanes, with one lane closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, one lane closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-

Update on the progress being made on the A585 bypass from Windy Harbour to Skippool

Fylde. Lane closures are in place to allow construction works in the verge.

There are also narrow lanes at Mains Lane and Old Mains Lane, as well as at Skippool Bridge and again at Garstang New Road.