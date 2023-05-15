The youngster was knocked down outside the Victoria Hotel pub in Church Road at around 10.25pm on Saturday (May 13).

She was crossing the road after getting off a bus when she was struck by a woman driving a black Nissan Qashqai.

The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries to her head, leg, arm and stomach. She has since been discharged to continue her recovery at home.

A teenage girl was knocked down in a hit and run in Church Road, St Annes at around 10.30pm on Saturday night (May 13)

"She has concussion, a bad bang to the head and can’t walk because of her leg,” said her mum Kimberley Fox, who took to Facebook on Sunday to urge any witnesses to contact police.

“She is literally black and blue all over. She was at hospital all night and is home safe now but she is very badly injured and very shook up.

"Please can anyone come forward who may have witnessed this,” she added. “The CCTV is being obtained from the pub but we also need as many witnesses as possible.

"My daughter is lucky to be alive and the driver should be ashamed of themselves.”

Lancashire Police confirmed the driver did not stop at the scene but was later traced to her home address where she was questioned.

No arrests were made but the force said ‘enquiries are ongoing’, including a review of CCTV.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.28pm on Saturday night. Car in collision with a female pedestrian – minor injury to the pedestrian. No arrests.