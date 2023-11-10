A teenage boy was hospitalised with head injuries after being knocked off his bike in Blackpool

Emergency services were called to a “serious injury collision” between a car and a cyclist in Park Road shortly before 2.40pm on Friday (November 10).

The cyclist, a teenage boy, suffered “head injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

The road was cordoned off between Condor Grove and Park Road as ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Police on the scene of an incident on the corner of Park road and Condor Grove in Blackpool (Credit: Cerowski Sarah-Lou)

An air ambulance was also spotted landing in Jeffrey Square following the collision.

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the road closure and bus services were diverted away from the scene.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to an accident on Park Road, we are currently diverting the service 3 at Park Road using Bloomfield Rd, Grasmere Road, Central Drive and Palatine Road in both directions.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Anyone with information that could help police establish what happened has been asked to call 101 quoting log number 0753 of November 10.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.