Teenage cyclist hospitalised with head injuries after being hit by car on Park Road in Blackpool
Emergency services were called to a “serious injury collision” between a car and a cyclist in Park Road shortly before 2.40pm on Friday (November 10).
The cyclist, a teenage boy, suffered “head injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
The road was cordoned off between Condor Grove and Park Road as ambulance crews worked at the scene.
An air ambulance was also spotted landing in Jeffrey Square following the collision.
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the road closure and bus services were diverted away from the scene.
A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to an accident on Park Road, we are currently diverting the service 3 at Park Road using Bloomfield Rd, Grasmere Road, Central Drive and Palatine Road in both directions.
“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
Anyone with information that could help police establish what happened has been asked to call 101 quoting log number 0753 of November 10.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.