Emergency services were called to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car in Victoria Road West at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, May 26.

The pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

No arrests were reported by Lancashire Police.

Pictures from the scene show the incident occurred near Morrisons roundabout.

Multiple police vans blocked the road as paramedics assessed the situation.