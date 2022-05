Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Preston New Road at around 10.55pm on Monday (May 2).

Three fire engines from Blackpool, Wesham and South Shore attended to extricate one casualty.

Firefighters used stabilisation tools, Holmatro cutters, a hearth kit and lighting equipment at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six people were hospitalised after a crash in Little Plumpton.

Six people were taken to hospital for treatment following the crash, North West Ambulance Service confirmed.

“Three suffered serious injuries,” a spokesman added.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.