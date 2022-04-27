In the shocking video, one driver is filmed going the wrong way down a busy dual carriageway in Morecambe.

After the video was handed to Lancashire Police, the driver was identified and was ordered to take a driver retraining course.

Another shows a motorist overtaking a lorry in thick fog before narrowly avoiding a head-on crash with an oncoming car.

This driver was caught on dash cam overtaking a lorry in thick fog and narrowly avoiding a head-on crash with an oncoming car. Pic credit: Lancashire Police

Other shocking near misses show drivers recklessly switching lanes on busy motorways, including the M6 and M61, cutting off drivers and forcing them to slam their brakes.

The videos have all been submitted to Lancashire Police’s Op Snap web portal, where members of the public can upload dash cam footage of driving offences.

It allows the force to investigate offences such as dangerous and careless driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt and driving through red lights.

A police spokesman said: “You asked us for a way to submit footage of dangerous driving on our roads and we are proud to have brought you OpSnap.

“We wanted to share just a handful of the bad driving that has been submitted to us via our OpSnap video portal since it’s launch late last year.

“This footage shows the complete disregard some drivers have for the safety of others.

"You can see that there are various offences taking place throughout the video, with clips showing driving the wrong way down a busy road, cutting other drivers up, drivers taking unnecessary and extreme risks, some of which narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.

“We know keeping Lancashire’s roads safe is important to us all, and we would like to ask anyone who witnesses and records clear footage of these kind of offences (which must include a visible vehicle registration) to submit the footage through the OpSnap portal on our website.