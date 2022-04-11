Seasiders Way crash driver taken to hospital after toppling lamppost and rolling down embankment

Emergency services were called to the scene after the man – aged in his 50s – lost control at the roundabout on Seasiders Way, close to the bridge over Chapel Street, at around 1.50pm.

Veering off road, he smashed through a metal safety barrier and struck a lamppost – toppling it over – before rolling down the embankment towards Chapel Street.

The driver has been taken to hospital but police say his injuries are not life-threatening. No other vehicles were involved and no pedestrians were injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car has taken out a lamppost after veering off Seasiders Way and down an embankment towards Chapel Street

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended and a cordon was put in place whilst the damaged car was recovered.

You can watch footage from the scene in our video player.

A police spokesman said: “A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 638 of April 11, 2022.”

The scene of the crash on the embankment at Seasiders Way, near Chapel Street, this afternoon (Monday, April 11)

The car being recovered after crashing into a lamppost and down the embankment in Seasiders Way, Blackpool