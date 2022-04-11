Seasiders Way crash driver taken to hospital after toppling lamppost and rolling down embankment
A driver has been taken to hospital after crashing into a lamppost and down an embankment in Seasiders Way today (Monday, April 11).
Emergency services were called to the scene after the man – aged in his 50s – lost control at the roundabout on Seasiders Way, close to the bridge over Chapel Street, at around 1.50pm.
Veering off road, he smashed through a metal safety barrier and struck a lamppost – toppling it over – before rolling down the embankment towards Chapel Street.
The driver has been taken to hospital but police say his injuries are not life-threatening. No other vehicles were involved and no pedestrians were injured.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended and a cordon was put in place whilst the damaged car was recovered.
You can watch footage from the scene in our video player.
A police spokesman said: “A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
"Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 638 of April 11, 2022.”