News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Rush-hour drivers experiencing 30-minute delays on M6 and M55 following crash near Preston

Two lanes were closed following a collision on the M6 near Preston, resulting in long delays in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST

The crash was reported on the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at around 5pm on Friday (June 30).

Two out of three lanes were closed following the collision as emergency services attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways warned delays of around 30 minutes were building in the area as a result of the closure.

Most Popular

Congestion was also building on the northbound carriageway and the M55.

At 5.20pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened but residual delays of 45 minutes remained.

Read More
1 in 5 Preston cars fail their MOT - here's 9 top garages according to Google
Two lanes were closed following a collision on the M6 near Preston (Credit: National Highways)Two lanes were closed following a collision on the M6 near Preston (Credit: National Highways)
Two lanes were closed following a collision on the M6 near Preston (Credit: National Highways)
Related topics:M55Preston