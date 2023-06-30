The crash was reported on the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) at around 5pm on Friday (June 30).

Two out of three lanes were closed following the collision as emergency services attended the scene.

National Highways warned delays of around 30 minutes were building in the area as a result of the closure.

Congestion was also building on the northbound carriageway and the M55.

At 5.20pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened but residual delays of 45 minutes remained.