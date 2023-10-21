Long delays on the A6 through Garstang and Barton caused by temporary traffic lights at The Hollies
Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys as roadworks cause long delays on the A6 in Lancashire.
Temporary traffic lights on the A6 close to the Esso Garage at The Hollies is causing traffic heading towards Lancaster to tailback through Garstang and Barton.Motorists heading towards Preston are also backing up towards junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.Traffic is taking up to half an hour to clear the stretch.HIghways bosses are urging drivers to allow extra time or to find alternative routes.