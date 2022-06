Staining Road was closed by emergency services following a road traffic collision at approximately 5.50pm on Monday (June 13).

Blackpool Transport confirmed bus services 20 and 75 were diverted following the closure.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and will update once the area is clear,” a spokesman said.

Heavy traffic remained in the area at around 7.20pm.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.