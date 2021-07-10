Road in Layton partially blocked following crash

Benson Road has been partially blocked due to the collision and traffic has been moving slowly in the area.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.55am.

Bus services have been diverting their routes to avoid the congestion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are currently diverting service 9 via Poulton Road and Plymouth Road due to an accident on Benson Road," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Benson Road was partially blocked following a collision. (Credit: Google)