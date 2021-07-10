Road in Layton partially blocked following crash

Traffic has been building following a crash in Layton which has blocked the road this morning (July 10).

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 11:11 am

Benson Road has been partially blocked due to the collision and traffic has been moving slowly in the area.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.55am.

Bus services have been diverting their routes to avoid the congestion.

"We are currently diverting service 9 via Poulton Road and Plymouth Road due to an accident on Benson Road," a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

Benson Road was partially blocked following a collision. (Credit: Google)
Bus services diverted their services to avoid the congestion. (Credit: AA)
