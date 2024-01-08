Part of Chapel Street has been closed off until Feb 11, while construction work is carried out on the new multi-storey car park in Blackpool Central.

From Monday 8 January, Chapel Street (north side only) from Kent Road to Richardson Street will be closed to traffic.

According to the Blackpool Council website, the road will still be open for vehicles travelling on the south side (from Central Drive towards The Prom). The one-way system is expected to be in place until end of day Sunday 11 February with diversion routes clearly signposted. The official notice states: "As part of the ongoing Blackpool Central works, a one-way system is required on a section of Chapel Street.

The one-way system is required to provide a safe working area to construct the new access to the multi-storey car park at Blackpool Central."

The new Blackpool Central Multi-Storey Car Park is the ‘enabling phase’ of the major £300m redevelopment of the former Central Railway Station site.

For many years it’s been a big surface car park. But its redevelopment has begun into the Blackpool Central Indoor Entertainment Park.