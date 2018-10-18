Road closed in Blackpool as police help vulnerable person on roof

Police closed a street in the centre of Blackpool this evening to help deal with a vulnerable person on the roof of a building.

Church Street in the centre of the resort was closed from 7pm for around an hour and a half.

At 9.20pm this evening police said the road had reopened and the person was getting the help that they needed.

Blackpool Transport said they had to divert some services.

A spokesman said: "Church Street in Blackpool is closed by the Police, services 5 6 & 7 are being diverted northbound only, the buses are going via The Prom to Talbot Sq and on to Clifton Street to pick up service from there. Sorry for any inconvenience."