Road closed and buses diverted near Blackpool Promenade after gales damage refurbished Manchester Pub

A busy road near Blackpool Promenade has been shut after strong gales swept debris into the road.



Lytham Road, off the Promenade, has been shut until further notice after gusts of wind sent plastic safety barriers crashing into the road before oncoming traffic.

Blackpool Transport have also diverted services due to concerns of damage to the nearby Manchester Pub on the Promenade.

The pub, which reopened last month after a £176,000 refurb, has been deemed "unsafe" by the transport authority.

Lytham Road is closed in both directions from A584 Promenade (Manchester Square) to Tyldesley Road.

Lytham Road has been closed between Manchester Square and Tyldesley Road due to debris in the road.'According to Blackpool Transport, who have diverted services in the area, heavy winds have also caused damage to the Manchester Pub.

The service 11 bus will be diverted via Tyldesley Road, Rigby Road, Central Drive and Chapel Street until further notice.

