Road closed after another crash in Blackpool

A road in the centre of Blackpool was closed tonight after a crash.

A collision between a red Vauxhall Vivaro minibus and a silver Skoda has seen Cookson Street cordoned off by police.

The crash took place at around 7pm tonight, with emergency services quickly on the scene. Both police and ambulance are in attendance and diversions have been put in place. The condition of those involved is not yet known.

It is the second major road to be closed in the resort today after a man was killed earlier this afternoon on Newton Drive.

