The Strand in Blackpool was blocked near the back of Fubar's Rum Bar following a collision at approximately 12.50pm on Tuesday (June 21).

Pictures from the scene show a white Audi became wedged between a lorry and a building, subsequently blocking the road.

One of the back doors of the lorry also became lodged in the rear windscreen, displacing the glass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Strand in Blackpool was blocked following a collision