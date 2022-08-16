1. Church Street, town centre

Dawn Gillies said: “Pot holes everywhere on the road. I've gotta be careful on my bike going down there, I can't avoid half of them if there is traffic behind me.# The road runs from the Promenade up to the Number 3 pub on Whitegate Drive, passing through St John’s Square. John-paul Berrett added: “As soon as they paved outside Winter Gardens it was a joke - buses nearly taking out groups of people who didn't realise it was a road, as there is no difference between the pavement and road”.

Photo: google