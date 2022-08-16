From potholes to speeding hotspots, these were the top five complaints from our readers.
A recent study showed that 114 people were killed or seriously injured in road accidents in the resort in 2021, making Blackpool one of the worst towns for road safety.
1. Church Street, town centre
Dawn Gillies said: “Pot holes everywhere on the road. I've gotta be careful on my bike going down there, I can't avoid half of them if there is traffic behind me.#
The road runs from the Promenade up to the Number 3 pub on Whitegate Drive, passing through St John’s Square.
John-paul Berrett added: “As soon as they paved outside Winter Gardens it was a joke - buses nearly taking out groups of people who didn't realise it was a road, as there is no difference between the pavement and road”.
2. Dickson Road, North Shore
Keefer Mercer said: "Dickson road is a racetrack, people knocked over every other week, still nothing done about it."
Nikolai Polakovs said: "School Road is full of pot holes at the Whitehills end."
The road passes through St Nicholas's Primary School. He added: "The school end got resurfaced so why not finish the job and do the other end as well?"
4. Warley Road, Warbreck
Shirley-Ann Brown said: "Warley Road is one of the worst roads in Blackpool. People just speed up and down with little regards for the law."
