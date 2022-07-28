A report found that Powys and Caredigion in Wales were the only places in the UK that are more treacherous than Blackpool.

82 people per 100,000 were killed or seriously injured on Blackpool roads in 2021, according to a study by Forbes Advisor.

Rank Region or Country Local authority People killed or seriously injured in 2021 Population Deaths or serious injuries per 100k people 1 Wales Powys 135 133,030 101.136 2 Wales Ceredigion 69 72,895 94.506 3 North West Blackpool 114 138,381 82.381 4 London Westminster 221 269,848 81.898 5 Wales Monmouthshire 78 95,164 81.842 6 East Midlands Lincolnshire 615 766,333 80.3 7 Wales Pembrokeshire 94 126,751 74.461 8 South East Portsmouth 151 214,692 70.225 9 South East Isle of Wight 100 142,296 69.987 10 South West Dorset 264 379,791 69.443

The A584, including The Promenade, had 137 accidents causing casualties between 2014 and 2018

A Forbes Advisor spokesperson commented on the findings: “The two local authorities that reported the highest proportion of deaths or serious injuries last year are both located in Wales.

“The relatively high number of people seriously injured or killed in traffic accidents in Wales could be down to the higher percentage of rural roads in the country, which typically see more casualties than roads in urban areas."