A report found that Powys and Caredigion in Wales were the only places in the UK that are more treacherous than Blackpool.
82 people per 100,000 were killed or seriously injured on Blackpool roads in 2021, according to a study by Forbes Advisor.
|Rank
|Region or Country
|Local authority
|People killed or seriously injured in 2021
|Population
|Deaths or serious injuries per 100k people
|1
|Wales
|Powys
|135
|133,030
|101.136
|2
|Wales
|Ceredigion
|69
|72,895
|94.506
|3
|North West
|Blackpool
|114
|138,381
|82.381
|4
|London
|Westminster
|221
|269,848
|81.898
|5
|Wales
|Monmouthshire
|78
|95,164
|81.842
|6
|East Midlands
|Lincolnshire
|615
|766,333
|80.3
|7
|Wales
|Pembrokeshire
|94
|126,751
|74.461
|8
|South East
|Portsmouth
|151
|214,692
|70.225
|9
|South East
|Isle of Wight
|100
|142,296
|69.987
|10
|South West
|Dorset
|264
|379,791
|69.443
A Forbes Advisor spokesperson commented on the findings: “The two local authorities that reported the highest proportion of deaths or serious injuries last year are both located in Wales.
“The relatively high number of people seriously injured or killed in traffic accidents in Wales could be down to the higher percentage of rural roads in the country, which typically see more casualties than roads in urban areas."
Methodology: The research was carried out using ONS data to compare the total number of road casualties in each local authority in Britain in 2021 with each area’s population, to reveal the rate of deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.