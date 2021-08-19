Residents step up calls for action at dangerous Blackpool junction

Residents warned in May the construction of a new fence had created a blind spot for motorists emerging from Division Lane into Common Edge Road in Marton.

A motorbike and a car were involved in a collision at the junction at 1.50pm last Friday, with the motorcyclist suffering leg injuries.

Coun Graham Baker has been backing the campaign for action

The incident also caused congestion as Queensway, one of the main links between Blackpool and St Annes, was closed to enable paramedics and police to attend the emergency.

Although the exact cause of the accident has not been revealed, the incident has prompted renewed calls for action.

Stanley ward councillor Graham Baker, who has been campaigning on behalf of residents, said Blackpool Council has now agreed to buy land from the householder so the fence could be relocated in order to improve visibility.

He said: “I am devastated there has been an accident there when it could have been avoided if the work had been agreed sooner.

“But my understanding is all parties are in agreement, a contract has been agreed and the work is due to start soon.”

Division Lane resident Harvey Pomfret was among those who had warned in May about the potential for a serious accident at the junction.

He said the concealed junction was “on a bend, on an incline, with no vision”.

The junction lies on the border between Blackpool Council and Lancashire County Council (LCC).

A spokesperson for LCC said: “We were very sorry to hear of the recent incident and wish the motorcyclist who was injured well with their recovery.

“We have been in regular communication with Blackpool Council about the work to improve sightlines at the junction and fully support their plans to relocate the fence as soon as they have acquired the land needed for this to take place.

“Further highway improvements in this area are being planned to improve access to the Enterprise Zone, however this is an entirely separate project whose delivery is not linked to the work to improve visibility at the junction.”