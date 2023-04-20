News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Residents hear ‘explosion’ as emergency services called to fire involving gas cylinders in Warton

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion after a fire involving a number of gas cylinders broke out in Warton.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 19:36 BST

Police closed Hillock Lane between Kirkham Road and Harbour Lane at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon (April 20).

The fire service later confirmed they attended an incident involving a number of gas cylinders.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters worked with Cadent Gas to isolate the supply of gas.

Hillock Lane in Warton was closed due to a "police incident" (Credit: Google)Hillock Lane in Warton was closed due to a "police incident" (Credit: Google)
Hillock Lane in Warton was closed due to a "police incident" (Credit: Google)
“The fire has now been extinguished and the number of fire engines at the scene has now been reduced, with the remaining firefighters cooling the gas cylinders.

“No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Four fire engines from St Annes, Blackpool, and Bispham initially attended the incident, as well as a number of specialist appliances.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud bang prior to the road closure.

“It startled us,” one resident said.

“Looked out of the window and flames were roaring.”

Another added: “I just saw the smoke and heard the bang. I didn't see flames, just smoke.

“It's still closed, going to be for at least another few hours.”

One person said: “We were travelling past at the time. Just heard a whoosh and saw flames.

“It was very scary.”

Officers said they anticipated the road would be closed “for some time” while fire crews made the scene safe.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Traffic was coping well in the area.

Related topics:PoliceResidentsWarton