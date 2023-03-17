Residents baffled after large low-flying plane spotted circling Longton

Residents watched in confusion as a low-flying Boeing 737 circled over Longton on Friday afternoon (March 17).

Flight maps show the plane – operated by BAE Systems – took off from Warton Aerodrome at around 2.36pm.

The plane then circled the area seven times before landing again in Warton at approximately 3.15pm.

A large plane was spotted flying low over Longton

“There’s a very large plane circling very low over Longton,” one resident told the Post.

“Everyone’s staring.

“It’s actually lower than it looks in the photo.”

The plane took off from Warton Aerodrome before circling the area seven times (Credit: Flightradar24)

Flight history shows the plane travelled from RAF Akrotiri – a large Royal Air Force base on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus – earlier in the day.

The plane took off from RAF Akrotiri (AKT) at around 6.26am before landing at Warton Aerodrome (WRT) at 11.34am – a total flight time of four hours and 52 minutes.