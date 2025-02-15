Strikes planned by Avanti West Coast train managers over the next three Sundays have been suspended to allow for negotiations in a long-running dispute over rest day working.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have already taken industrial action affecting London-to-Scotland services stopping at Preston and Lancaster - and were due to walk out again in the coming weeks.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This breakthrough has been achieved through the strength and determination of our members, whose industrial action has forced Avanti to engage seriously with this dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result, strike action has been suspended to allow space for constructive talks.

Avanti West Coast passengers will escape strike action that had been planned for the next three Sundays

"We are fully committed to using the next three weeks productively to secure a negotiated settlement in good faith.

"However, Avanti must demonstrate a real willingness to compromise if it wants to avoid an escalation of this dispute in the coming weeks and months."

Responding to the union’s move, an Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: "We are pleased the RMT has suspended strike action for the next three weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve this dispute and will continue to work together to find a resolution.

"This means that tickets will be back on sale for the dates concerned and we will be able to operate our normal Sunday timetable."