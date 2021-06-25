Rail services disrupted between Blackpool North and Preston due to signalling fault

Rail services between Blackpool North and Preston have been disrupted since around 11.50am due to an "axle counter failure" near Kirkham & Wesham.

Rail operator Northern said there may be delays of up to 30 minutes due to the fault, with disruption expected until 2.30pm.

Engineers are on site to rectify the fault.

Services from:

- Liverpool Lime Street heading to Blackpool North will terminate at Preston

- Blackpool North heading to Liverpool Lime Street will start at Preston

If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.

