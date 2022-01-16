Public transport disruption today as service 14 is diverted away from Blackpool Road

This morning, Blackpool Transport confirmed that there is disruption to the service 14 bus today, one of the main bus services across the Fylde coast.

In a tweet at 8:04 am, Blackpool Transport said: "Due to works on the level crossing at Carleton, service 14 is having to divert through Poulton until further notice, we cannot serve any stops along Blackpool Road up to the Castle Gardens. Apologies for any inconvenience and we will update once clear."