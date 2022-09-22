National Highways said they used the break in roadworks to review the M6 project following chaotic scenes during the first weekend of work.

The agence has also cancelled three further full weekend carriageway closures – apologising to drivers caught up in queues earlier this month.

Gary Knowles, Head of Scheme Delivery for National Highways in the North West, said: “We have publicly apologised for the delays experienced by drivers during the first weekend of work.

One driver described the hours-long delays as 'M6 hell'. Picture credit: Kieron Brogan

“As promised, we have used the national pause in roadworks to review our plan to enable the remaining works to be completed safely.

“We have now cancelled the planned weekend daytime carriageway closures with closures now only taking place overnight when traffic is at its lightest.

“We would like to thank motorway users and people living along the A6 overnight diversion route for their patience and support as we resume these important repairs which will help keep everyone safely on the move.”

While there will be some work taking place this weekend, the project will fully resume on Saturday (October 1) with the first of around four weeks of nightly, 9pm to 5am, closures of the southbound M6 between junction 33 and junction 32 – with a diversion using the parallel southbound A6 via junction 33 and junction 1 of the M55.

This weekend’s work requires lane closures only along the southbound M6 between 9pm on Friday night (September 23) and 6am on Saturday morning (September 24).

There will be a northbound carriageway closure from 9pm on Monday night (September 26) to 5am on Tuesday morning (September 27).

A diversion between junction 32 and junction 33 will operate via junction 1 of the M55 and northbound A6.

Once the project has resumed next weekend, two lanes will be open to drivers along the southbound carriageway during the day, including at weekends – helping to keep drivers safely on the move and provide a safe space for roadworkers.

National Highways is urging drivers using the motorway overnight to use the official diversion route via the southbound A6 from junction 33.

Drivers are also advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.

Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000.

Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest.

The £1.7 million project is delivering a permanent repair to recurring potholes in the motorway carriageways on Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane bridges between junction 32 and junction 33.

Work to refurbish the two bridge decks started earlier this month and includes full re-waterproofing, concrete repairs and the replacement of bridge joints – mechanisms which allow the bridges to expand and contract safely during changes in the weather.

A new central reservation safety barrier will also be constructed on each bridge alongside new surfacing, white lining and road studs.