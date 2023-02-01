Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, was revealed as the royal guest onboard the maroon-coloured chopper when it landed at Blackpool Airport in the morning.

Known as the King’s Helicopter and reserved strictly for use by the Royal Family, the Sikorsky S-76C+ twin-engined helicopter was pictured on the tarmac by Blackpool Airport Supporters group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why was Prince Edward in Blackpool?

In Blackpool, The Earl of Wessex – youngest sibling of King Charles III - saw the volunteering efforts of South Shore Academy pupils and The Oracle Youth Centre, before heading to Preston.

The 58-year-old royal met participants of The Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award Scheme, who showcased some of the volunteering and skills-based activities that they are working on.

The Earl of Wessex, who is Trustee of the scheme, met participants from South Shore Academy who volunteer with younger children from Thames Primary Academy to support with cooking, art and Lego-building.

South Shore student Corron Barnes told The Earl about the resilience club he started for his DofE Volunteering, to support his peers' self-esteem and confidence.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, visited Blackpool on the Royal helicopter on Monday (January 30). Pic credit: Blackpool Airport Supporters

A spokesman for Thames Primary said: “It was our pleasure to host The Earl of Wessex and students from South Shore Academy yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our pupils were so excited to have a member of the Royal Family visit.”

The Earl then paid a visit to The Oracle, where he met young people taking part in the initiative through voluntary and community groups supported by Blackpool Council.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, meets pupils at Thames Primary Academy in South Shore on Monday, January 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Royal Highness then met volunteers who litter pick outside The Oracle - an activity they chose after asking local residents how they could best make a positive difference to the area.

To end the day, The Earl joined in activities taking place at Pioneer TEC - a purpose-built residential school on Preston Docks offering specialist therapeutic alternative education.

The school began running DofE in 2021, supporting young people with learning and behavioural difficulties to take part.

Blackpool Airport Supporters group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Airport Supporters is a public Facebook group whose members share an ambition to “make Blackpool Airport great again”.