Preston Western Distributor: Pictures show work progressing on M55 as £200m road scheme nears completion
New pictures show how work has progressed on a new junction on the M55 between Preston and Kirkham as the project nears completion.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago
21st Oct 2022, 6:21pm
A major new road that will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway is scheduled to be completed in six months time.
We sent a photographer to the scene to see how work was progressing on the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road project.
These were the scenes:
