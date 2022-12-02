Emergency services remain at the scene in Blackpool Road (A5085), near the junction with Riversway in Lea, where two lanes are closed westbound.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.10am this morning to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on Blackpool Road, Preston.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was found to have suffered neck and back injuries which aren’t thought to be serious.

Police have closed two lanes after a crash on the westbound A5085 Blackpool Road in Preston this morning (Friday, December 2)

"Two lanes are closed for vehicle recovery.”

There is queuing traffic and police have warned of significant disruption for those heading towards Blackpool and the Fylde this morning.

Stagecoach says services 61 and 68 towards Blackpool will be delayed until the road reopens.

Earlier this morning, Lancashire Police warned drivers that the road closure was likely to cause ‘significant disruption’ to journeys.

The force said: “Please be aware of traffic disruption due to an accident on Blackpool Road A5085 at the junction with Riversway.

"There is currently a two-lane closure on the carriageway in the Blackpool direction and this is likely to cause significant disruption - updates will follow once the accident is cleared.”

Stagecoach added: “Due to a multi vehicle RTC at Lea at the start of the motorway works, services 61 & 68 will be delayed heading outbound.